Beaumont woman pleads guilty to 2020 attack, sentenced to 8 years in prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman accused of kidnapping, robbing and sexual assaulting a man last year has pleaded guilty.

Lauren Redman admitted to aggravated kidnapping in the January 2020 attack.



Her guilty plea led to an eight-year prison sentence. In exchange, prosecutors dropped aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault charges.



The 17-year-old male victim was sexually assaulted, tortured in a hotel room and tied up so he could not escape.

The victim called police just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report the assault. It happened at Americas Best Value Inn at 1155 IH-10. An officer learned that the victim had used a website to find a prostitute.

Investigators say when the victim arrived, he was confronted by two men and two women. Over the next several hours, he was bound, assaulted, robbed and threatened with death by the four suspects according to police.

Hannah Bryan of Lumberton, Dylan Beaumont of Lumberton, and Lauren Redman of Beaumont were all arrested in connection with the crime. They were all charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault according to a 12News file story.

