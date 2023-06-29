Man wanted in death of ex-girlfriend kills himself in front of Pasadena police, officers say

Police identified Juan Carlos Mata, 20, as a person of interest in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Lesley Reyes.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASADENA, Texas — The search for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend is over after he killed himself Thursday morning, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Police identified Juan Carlos Mata, 20, as a person of interest in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Lesley Reyes.

However, on Thursday morning, police responded to a call of a suspicious person at the Oakwood Village Apartments on Pasadena Boulevard. This is where Reyes lived.

Pasadena police said when an officer responded to the scene, they found Mata near the makeshift memorial made in honor of Reyes. Mata then went behind a vehicle, pulled a shotgun, and killed himself.

Mata was at the scene on Monday night but had been able to get away.

"The suspect was still on scene and he was walking away. Our officers weren’t able to pursue him because they tended to the victim first and immediately noticed that she was deceased. By the time they tried to go after his location, he was already gone," Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados said.

Family members described Mata as "obsessed" with Reyes and their former relationship as "abusive" and "toxic."

Reyes' sister said the couple dated for about a year but didn't realize he was abusing her until they broke up a month ago.

"She was such a sweet girl. She always did a lot for everyone," said Lourdes Martinez, Reyes' sister. "You would ask her for a favor, she would do it without hesitation."

Police said Mata was at the Oakwood Village Apartments in Pasadena when Reyes got home from work Monday night. They said the two were talking before gunshots rang out, striking Reyes twice. Her parents, who Reyes lived with, heard the shots and ran out to find their daughter dead in the parking lot.

"She loved cars," Martinez said. "That was one of the things about her is that she ended up falling in love with mechanics and how to fix cars."

Lourdes said the family welcomed Mata into their home.

"We did get to meet him and we let him in our home, you know. We were very open to him, and now, he has really just hurt our family a lot," she said.

She said her sister was sad after breaking up with Mata but was working on getting over him.

"She was hurt after the breakup but you could tell she was picking herself back up. She was doing good," she said.

Granados said it appeared as if the shooting was an "ambush attack."

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).