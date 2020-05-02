BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was indicted Wednesday on a deadly conduct charge after investigators say she fired 14 shots into the air on New Year's Eve before posting the video on Facebook.

Sheena Pitre is charged third degree deadly conduct after police say she shared a video of herself, shooting a handgun into the air.

Instigators said 36-year-old Pitre committed the crime in the 4000 block of Hartel Street in the city's south end.

RELATED: Beaumont Police arrest woman accused of firing 14 shots in air on New Year's Eve in Facebook video



