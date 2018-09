Beaumont Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting on the 4300 block Ogden Avenue.

It happened shortly before midnight on Thursday.

According to Beaumont Fire Rescue, the victim is a woman and she is being transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

No word yet on her condition or the identity of the suspect.

