Beaumont woman hospitalized, accused of stabbing man before ingesting poison

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 7:26 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to the 3000 block of Booker Street in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived they noticed blood on the front porch area and notified Beaumont Fire to help force entry. Once entry was made, officers located a male victim lying in the hallway unresponsive suffering from lacerations to his body. Officers also located a female in one of the bedrooms who had ingested poison. EMS was summoned and pronounced the male victim deceased and the female was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.



The investigation has revealed that during the domestic disturbance the female stabbed the male victim and later attempted to take her own life by drinking poison. The male victim was identified as Kelvin R. McMahon, age 49 from Beaumont. The female suspect is identified as Naomi Ardion, age 48 from Beaumont. The investigation is still on-going.