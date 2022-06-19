Woman hit with gun during early morning armed robbery at Orange store

A store clerk told police two men walked into and one hit her with a gun.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a store clerk was injured during an early morning armed robbery.

The robbery happened on early Sunday, June 19, 2022 morning. Orange Police responded to the 333 N. Luther after receiving a call about a robbery at 4:14 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a store clerk. The clerk told police that two men entered the store at the same time, according to an Orange Police Department release.

One of the men walked to where the clerk was sitting and showed her a gun. The clerk told police the armed suspect hit her with the gun multiple times, while the other suspect began stealing cash from the register.

Both men left the store and police are looking for them

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department release:

