An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed while walking on U.S. 69 early Sunday morning.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of Hwy 69. Police say the woman was in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a vehicle.

"On arrival, officers found that a female black pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle," police said in a news release Sunday morning.

The victim, who has not yet been identified as police work to identify her family, died as a result of her injuries.

Hwy. 69 was closed for several hours from Jimmy Johnson to the Cloverleaf as police investigated. Those who signed up for STAN alerts got the first notification at 4:14 a.m. A second notification came through at 8:47 a.m. that all lanes of Hwy. 69 were back open.

The criminal investigations division and advanced accident investigation team of the Port Arthur Police Department are investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

News Release from Port Arthur Police Dept.

On 1/19/2020 at approximately 3:49am, Officers responded to the 5100 block of US 69 SB in reference to a major traffic accident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. On arrival, officers found that a female black pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian died as a result of her injuries. Justice of the Peace DeRouen arrived on scene and ordered an autopsy. Members of the Advance Accident Investigation team as well as an ID technician responded as well to assist with the investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the family of the deceased. This investigation is currently under investigation of the Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.

