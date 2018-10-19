Orange police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the roadway in the early morning hours.

Officers responded to FM 1130 and South Teal Road after a woman was reported to be in the middle of the road Oct. 19 at 2:18 a.m., Orange Police said in a release.

Police said the woman had trauma to her body and she was dead when officers found her.

They identified her as Lisa Ann Lee, 48.

Orange Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Anyone with information about the case should contact Orange Police or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

