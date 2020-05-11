Woman fatally shot, man wounded Wednesday evening in Port Arthur

A man at the scene was also shot and taken to the hospital but his wounds were not life threatening.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the Wednesday night shooting death of a woman at a home in the city.

Officers were sent to a reported shooting in the 8600 block of Davis Avenue at about 7:16 p.m. Wednesday according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When they arrived they learned that Bria McZeal, who had been shot, had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle the release said.

McZeal was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital police said.

A man at the scene was also shot and taken to the hospital but his wounds were not life threatening.

Detectives with the departments criminal investigations division are investigating the case.

No arrests have been at this time police said.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

