Woman facing drug charges after reportedly trying to hand scale to corporal instead of ID in Liberty County

Brittany Tanner was riding in the back seat of a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A woman in Liberty County is facing several drug charges after investigators say she tried to hand a scale to an officer asking her for ID.

Brittany Ann Tanner, 21, was in the back seat of a Nissan vehicle when the sheriff's office stopped the driver for speeding according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Tanner 'realized what she was doing and returned it to her purse,' according to a news release from the office.

The corporal asked her to get out of the vehicle. When she got out, he noticed a crystal-like substance on the seat where Tanner had been sitting according to the release.

He also saw four small clear plastic baggies containing what appeared to be narcotics.

Tanner said the methamphetamine and crack cocaine belonged to her according to the release.

She was arrested and taken to jail. Investigators say a correction officer located more of the crystal-like substance once Tanner was being booked in.

Tanner is now facing two possession of a controlled substance charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

On December 29, 2020 at approximately 10:44pm a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Corporal was doing routine traffic enforcement on FM-1409 when he observed a vehicle travelling over the posted speed limit. The LCSO Corporal activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and attempted to stop the white 2018 Nissan. The vehicle turned on to a county road and proceeded down the road for a short distance before it stopped. The driver and occupants were identified. When a rear passenger was asked for identification she attempted to hand the Corporal a scale (used to weigh narcotics). She realized what she was doing and returned it to her purse. She then reached under the front seat of the vehicle. The Corporal asked her to exit the vehicle. When she did he noticed crystal-like substance on the seat where she had been sitting.

The Corporal also noticed four small clear plastic baggies containing what appeared to be narcotics. The passenger was identified as Brittany Ann Tanner, W/F, DOB: 01/01/2000. She stated that the Methamphetamine and Crack Cocaine belonged to her. Brittany was placed under arrest and transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident. When a female Correction Officer was dressing out Brittany another small clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance was found. The drugs tested positive. The estimated weight of the Methamphetamine was 5.48 grams and the estimated weight of the Cocaine was .88 grams.

The charges filed were: (1) Possession of a Controlled Substance – State Jail Felony, (2) Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Degree Felony and, (3) Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility – Third Degree Felony.

(Information is taken from the Corporal’s report. The defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.)