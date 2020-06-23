ORANGE, Texas — An Orange County woman is facing assault and family violence charges after firing shots into the air during a fight with her wife Monday morning at a convenience store in Orange.

City of Orange Police officers were sent to the Valero convenience store in the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive alongside eastbound Interstate 10 at about 10:15 a.m. Monday after shots were fired at the store.

Police arrested Elizabeth Williams-Chargois, 32, on charges of aggravated assault and family violence after she fired two shots in the air inside and outside of the store according to the Orange Police Department.

A store manager told 12News that Williams-Chargois’ wife was inside the store playing an 8-liner when Williams-Chargois came inside and told her to leave.

When her wife didn’t leave Wiliams-Chargois went outside and got a gun the manager said. She fired once in the air outside the store and once into the air inside the store according to the manager.

Surveillance video inside the store caught the incident and showed the women fighting in the store's gaming area before Wiliams-Chargois left to get the gun.

No one was injured.

Williams-Chargois was booked and released from the Orange County Jail according to a jailer.

