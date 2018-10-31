PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a woman hit another woman with a car.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of New Orleans Avenue around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Police said during the disturbance, a 30 year old woman hit a 20 year old woman with a car. The victim had visible injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Ausha McKayla Bonton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

