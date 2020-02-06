ORANGE, Texas — Orange police are investigating an incident involving two women who were shot at after a group of men approached their car.

A woman was in the 1100 block of Pine Avenue near Oaks Apartments picking up a friend around 11:40 a.m Monday.

The driver said a group of men began approaching the two women inside the car, according to Captain Enmon of the Orange County Police Department.

As the women were leaving the area, one of the men shot at the car.

A bullet hit the car, but it did not hit either of the women inside, police said.

The driver told police the two women did not know the men involved in the incident.

Police have classified the event as an aggravated assault with a weapon.

No injuries were reported. The situation remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Orange Police Department.

