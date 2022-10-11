Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard

"These individuals know who they're preying on," the victim's son said. "This is probably the lowest form of way they can try to make a living ..."

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her.

Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack.

Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The 59-year-old woman, who we're not identifying to protect her safety, was getting groceries out of her car when the thief pulled up and grabbed her purse. She was still holding on to it so he pulled her down and dragged her until she let go.

"These individuals know who they're preying on," the victim's son said. "This is probably the lowest form of way they can try to make a living or try to get ahead in life."

He shared pictures of some of his mother's injuries.



"The big thing is a lot of trauma, mental, physiological, as well, she had to spend the night in the hospital," he said. "I'm glad it didn't go worse than it did."

HPD investigators believe the woman was followed home from a nearby credit union where she used the ATM.

Her son said the robber got away with about $1,000 in cash.

The family is hoping other neighbors might have video to help identify the guy.

Police said he was driving a silver Toyota Venza SUV with a hatchback.

"Certainly people like this need to be caught swiftly and punished accordingly," the son told us.