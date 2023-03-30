Woman dies in hospital after being found along roadway in Orange early Thursday

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital where she later died.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating the death of an unidentified woman who was found unresponsive along Martin Luther King Jr drive early Thursday morning.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital where she later died according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Sgt. Steven Ward with the Orange Police Department tells 12News that around 5:40 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a person that had been ran over.

The woman was found unresponsive alongside the road in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.

Sgt. Ward said it has not been confirmed that she was run over, and the circumstances are still under investigation.

12News spoke with Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Collins who confirmed he has ordered an autopsy on the victim. Judge Collins said the woman had an ID on her, but it was later determined that the ID did not belong to her.

The autopsy will be carried out Friday.

About six hours after she was found, City of Orange Police officers were at the scene where the woman was found continuing to investigate.

Once the woman is identified her name will not be released until her family has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

