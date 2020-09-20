Officers found the victim's friend inside a burning car after they received a frantic call Saturday night from a house in the Rancho San Vicente subdivision.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating a nightmare that unfolded late Saturday at a house in the Rancho San Vicente subdivision.

Officers reported finding a woman in chains and a second female victim dead inside a burning car just outside the residence.

Jose Marin Soriano, 59, is on the run after the sheriff's office received a disturbing 911 call at 6:15 p.m. from a house on CR 3415.

When officers arrived, the caller was found with a rope tied around her neck and her ankle chained to the bed. Deputies also reported finding a burning car just outside the house with a woman inside.

Investigators said the caller had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint after coming to the home with a friend. Both had previously been hired to clean the house, officers said.

The victims were lured to the home through blackmail. Soriano allegedly told the deceased victim he had lewd pictures of her and promised to delete them if she came to the house.

At some point during the incident, investigators said one woman escaped and got into a vehicle parked on the property. However, as she was backing out, she crashed into the wooded area across the street.

She was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Investigators said the woman chained inside was able to call for help using the suspect's cellphone, which he had left behind while fleeing the scene.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated and examined.

Detectives believe Soriano is driving a gray Ford pickup truck. He's considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the sheriff's office at 936-336-4500 or the local Crime Stoppers office at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).