Woman punches nail salon employee after refusing to pay nearly $300 bill, HCSO says

The woman is accused of refusing to pay a $280 bill and then punching the employee at the nail salon located on S. Mason Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Katy-area nail salon after she refused to pay her bill last month, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman. They have released surveillance images of her. This happened on Aug. 7 at the Venus Nail Salon located on South Mason Road in west Harris County.

Deputies said the woman went in around 5 p.m. and asked the salon employee for multiple specific nail applications. When the employee was done, she told the woman the bill was $280. That is when the woman refused to pay and said she did not have any money.

After the woman refused to pay, the employee locked the business door and called 911 to report the woman, deputies said. The woman began knocking over items in the store and then punched the employee several times. The woman then grabbed the door remote and let herself out.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.