JASPER, Texas — A woman arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Jasper County is out on bond.

Andrea Brumley's bonds totaled $20,000 according to jail staff in Jasper County.

Brumley and Justin DeBourgeois were arrested and are facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury and deadly conduct.

Investigators say they are looking for a third suspect after Christopher Spikes' body was found in the woods in December 2018.

Brumley bonded out on Saturday according to Jasper County Jail staff.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman previously told 12News Spikes' body was found by a family member on Hi-Trutt Road, just off Highway 96 North.

