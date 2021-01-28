Woman arrested for DWI after crashing SUV into fence with child in backseat Wednesday night in Orange

A witness said the SUV was "spinning the tires" trying to drive away after the wreck.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange arrested a woman Wednesday night suspected of driving drunk and crashing into a fence with a young child in her vehicle.

Police received a 911 call just before 7:45 p.m. reporting an SUV had crashed into a fence near Third Street and West Dewey Wednesday night.

When officers arrived they found Katy Melancon, 23, of Orange and a 2006 Chevy CTA with front end damage and chain link fencing wrapped around one of the SUV's front wheels according to a police report.

They also found a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the SUV.

Officers noticed that she had bumps and bruises on her face, arms and legs according to the report.

A witness told officers that they had seen Melancon in the SUV "spinning the tires" trying to drive away after the wreck but that she was unable to because of the fencing tangled in the wheel the report said.

She told officers on the scene that she was headed home after getting in a fight with another woman according to the report.

Officers noticed she was slurring her words and was unsteady so they gave her a field sobriety test and then arrested her for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger the report said.

Melancon's father arrived at the scene and took custody of the child police said.

More than an hour and a half after the wreck Melancon's blood alcohol concentration was measured at .155% at the Orange County Jail when she was booked on SWI charges the report said.

Texas law considers someone legally intoxicated if their BAC is .08%.

Melancon is currently in the Orange County Jail where he bond has not been set.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.