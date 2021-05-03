Vidor woman arrested after methamphetamine investigation

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped execute a search warrant at a residence on Elliott Street in Vidor.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor woman is behind bars after being charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a second degree felony.

Brandy Michelle Crosson, 46, was taken into custody Thursday night after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

Crosson was arrested at the scene, according to a Detective Joshua Lockett with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The Orange County SWAT Team, Vidor Police Department, Pct. 4 Constables Office and the Orange County Narcotics Division were part of the investigation.

