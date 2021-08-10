Port Arthur woman indicted on second murder charge

The recent indictment is related to the August 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Dean Scott, according to an indictment document provided by the court.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 24-year-old Port Arthur woman and accused killer has been indicted again, in another murder.

Lace Skyler Christian was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in August 2022, for the May 2022 shooting death of Russell Vernon Realdo.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Christian was indicted for another murder charge.

The recent indictment is related to the August 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Dean Scott, according to an indictment document provided by the court.

Lonnie Scott, 54, was found shot to death inside of his Port Arthur home on August 10, 2021.

On that evening in August Port Arthur Police responded to a call about suspicious activity.

Upon the officers arrival to the 2200 block of 17th Street they found Scott's body inside of his home. Police later learned Scott has been shot to death.

