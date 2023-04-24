x
Crime

Woman released on $20K bond after stomping on 9-year-old boy in Spring, docs say

Alexis Jackson, 30, is currently out on bond and ordered to have no contact with the boy she allegedly hurt.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of physically abusing a family member in Spring made another court appearance Monday morning.

Alexis Jackson, 30, was allegedly caught on camera stomping on a 9-year-old boy. 

According to the court documents, Jackson was seen allegedly stomping, kicking, and stepping on the boy who was living with her. She was charged with injury to a child under 15.

After the video surfaced, a welfare check was conducted at the home on Aquagate Drive regarding a child that was staying with Jackson.

A deputy said he found the boy with a swollen face and burn marks on his left cheek. The child also told the deputy that he hadn't been fed "in a while," according to the documents.

Jackson was released on a $20,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the boy she allegedly hurt. She's expected to be in court again in July.

