Woman accused of 'making multiple violent threats' towards Texas elementary school arrested

ANAHUAC, Texas — A woman accused of making violent threats toward a Texas elementary school was arrested on seven warrants.

The incident happened Friday. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 10 a.m. at Anahuac Elementary School after threats were made against the school and its administrators, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies and detectives quickly responded and kept law enforcement presence on campus to protect students and staff.

After getting information from school staff and administrators, detectives were able to obtain seven arrest warrants for a suspect. The suspect was later identified as Lolita Alfred of Anahuac, according to the release.

Deputies took Alfred into custody at her residence without incident shortly after the warrants were issued.

Alfred was arrested for, "making multiple violent threats toward the school." Her bonds total $350,000.

"I appreciate the communication and cooperation with Anahuac ISD," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a release. "The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will always act aggressively and decisively toward any threats made against the safety of our children or educational staff."

