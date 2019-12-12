HOUSTON — An 18-year-old woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head with his own gun earlier this week.

According to Houston police, Blanca Mariah Banda was at her boyfriend's apartment in the 5300 block of West Gulf Bank Road just before 9 p.m. Monday when she found a pistol and asked him if it was loaded.

Police said the boyfriend told her it was loaded, but at a court appearance on Thursday, Banda said she did not think the gun was loaded.

Banda then pointed the gun at her boyfriend and shot him once in the left side of the head, police said.

The boyfriend was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Banda was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said she called her grandmother and said she and her boyfriend were playing with the gun and he took the magazine out. She said she then put the gun to the side of his head and pulled the trigger. She said didn't think the gun was loaded.

Banda's boyfriend's 13-year-old sister was at the apartment at the time of the shooting, but the couple was in a bedroom alone when it happened, police said.

