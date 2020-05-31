LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After seeing what happened in Minneapolis and violence that transpired Thursday night in Louisville, many people are asking why did something peaceful turn violent?

To understand why peaceful protests, like the one for Breonna Taylor, can escalate into violence or riots we must look at the past.

Words delivered by civil rights icon Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. nearly 53 years ago still speak to what's happening now.

In his speech, "The Other America," from 1953, King said the following:

"I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. In the final analysis, the riot is the language of the unheard. What is it that America has failed to hear?," King questions. "In a sense, our nation's summers of riots are caused by our winter’s delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these occurrences of riots and violence over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”

Now that the world is listening, the message from doctor king - who taught us all to dream, still speaks.

People are outraged over the death of George Floyd - an unarmed black man - who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Four officers involved in the case have been fired. Protesters across the nation are pushing for the officers involved to be charged and prosecuted.

People are outraged over the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed multiple times by officers with Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after they entered her apartment on a no-knock search warrant.

Protesters are calling for the three officers involved to be fired and prosecuted. They chanted throughout the rally: "No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police."

RELATED: 'Help. Oh my god. Help': Kenneth Walker's 911 call released

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who marched with Dr. King. was in Minneapolis Thursday pushing for what he calls justice. He spoke with Adrienne Broaddus, at our sister station KARE11, via FaceTime.

"The pain is real. Rioting is the voice of those who truly have no way to express themselves," he said shortly after leaving a meeting with Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Dr. Shonda Craft is the Dean of the School of Health and Human Services at St. Cloud State University breaks down the psychology behind riots.

Craft said when people are gathering it is not only to express rage and frustration but to call for change and find hope in a situation that feels hopeless among people who feel helpless.

"This is a trauma that has happened to one person but the ramifications are being felt throughout a community," she said. "We are in the middle of a pandemic and people are feelings isolation. This sense of being heard and connected--feeling rage and frustration is coming to a boiling point for so many people."

Jessie Cohen/WHAS-TV

Does the destruction help or hurt?

"For some people it is going to feel like it is helping because they don't know what else to do with their emotions. They don’t know what else to do with their fear, the anger and their sadness. This feels like something tangible," she said. "It also hurts the reputation of a community. This is the ultimate way of trying to be seen and heard. If one person's voice is not enough, how big and how loud does it need to be before our pain is recognized and our pain is heard?"

Fifty-three years after Dr. King's speech some say there is still injustice.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is suspending the use of no-knock search warrants. The ACLU-Ky, Louisville Urban League and others are calling the elimination using such warrants, except in extreme cases.

RELATED: Mayor Fischer: No-knock search warrants suspended until further notice

RELATED: ' A change in policy is not enough.' No-knock warrants should be eliminated, ACLU-KY says

Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Protesters at the justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville. Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Protesters at the justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville. Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Protesters at the justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville. Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 King Louis XVI statue vandalized in Louisville. Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Protesters at the justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville. Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Protesters call for justice in Breonna Taylor case May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Protesters at the justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville. Thursday, May 28, 2020 | Protesters at the justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville.

PHOTOS: City of Louisville surveys damage after night 2 of Breonna Taylor protests Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) A worker vacuums broken glass from store front in downtown Louisville, Ky. , Saturday, May 30, 2020. The store was damaged Friday evening during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) A man looks inside of a damaged CVS store in downtown Louisville, Ky. , Saturday, May 30, 2020. The store was damaged Friday evening during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Karen Williams sweeps broken glass from a window at the Louisville Visitors Center, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The window was broken Friday evening during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) A worker sweeps broken glass from in front of a Dunkin Donuts store in downtown Louisville, Ky. , Saturday, May 30, 2020. The store was damaged Friday evening during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) A man looks inside of a T-Mobile store in downtown Louisville, Ky. , Saturday, May 30, 2020. The store was damaged Friday evening during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The city of Louisville surveys damage left over after night two of protests in wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

PHOTOS | Night 2 of protests in Louisville, Kentucky State Police stand guard outside KFC Yum! Center Kentucky State Police outside the KFC Yum! Center. Protesters lie across street in downtown Louisville on Friday, May 29. Kentucky State Police outside the KFC Yum! Center. Kentucky State Police outside the KFC Yum! Center. Kentucky State Police outside the KFC Yum! Center. Kentucky State Police outside the KFC Yum! Center. Second evening, night of protests in downtown Louisville. Kentucky State Police outside the KFC Yum! Center. Second evening, night of protests in downtown Louisville.

PHOTOS | Day 3: Protesters return to downtown Louisville to demonstrate for third straight day Day 3 of protests in Louisville Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May, 30 2020] Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May, 30 2020] Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May, 30 2020] Day 3: Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day [May 30, 2020] Day 3: Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day [May 30, 2020] Day 3: Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day [May 30, 2020] Day 3: Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May 30, 2020] Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May, 30 2020] Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May, 30 2020] Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day. [May, 30 2020] Day 3: Protesters return to downtown Louisville for third straight day [May 30, 2020] Day 3 of protests in Louisville

RELATED: Louisville mayor says 10 arrested during day three of Breonna Taylor protests

RELATED: Louisville's dusk-to-dawn curfew is in effect, here's what you need to know

RELATED: Kentucky National Guard activated, curfew implemented in response to Louisville protests

Download the WHAS11 News app now for the latest information and updates.

► Apple iPhone users click here

► Android Phone users click here