BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting an infant in 2016 has been denied an appeal of his case.

Cedric Dwight Madison, Sr., 41, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child by a jury in Jefferson County Criminal District Court in November 2017.

The Ninth District Court of Appeals struck down Madison's appeal this week saying there were no grounds for review and calling the appeal "wholly frivolous" according to court documents.

Madison’s attorney had filed a brief asking for an evaluation of the court record.

The child's mother came home from a party and found him with the infant according to investigators.

MORE | Read the court's decision

RELATED: Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of sexually assaulting 3-month-old infant

RELATED: Beaumont man sentenced to 99 years for sexually assaulting 3-month-old baby girl

In a police dashcam video played during testimony Tuesday morning in Jefferson County Criminal District Court Madison can be heard admitting to the responding officer that he had molested a three-month-old child.

"I think what he told police on the video when he was arrested was very harmful for him,' said David Grove, the Defense Attorney.

During testimony the responding police officer testified that Madison "seemed guilty" on the night he was arrested.