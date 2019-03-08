LAKE CHARLES, La. — This man in these photos broke into a self-storage facility in Lake Charles during the night back in July, according to Lake Charles Police.

Lake Charles Police are asking for the public to help identify the suspect. He broke into several storage units at Clima-Safe's storage facility between the evening of Wednesday, July 17 and the morning of Thursday, July 18, Corporal Scott Dougherty said in a news release.

He took several items inside the units, Lake Charles police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Detective Andrew Malveaux at (337) 491-1579. If he's spotted in Southeast Texas, call CrimeStoppers.

