HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will be able to help identify the suspect in a violent purse snatching that was recently caught on video outside a Walmart store.

A 79-year-old woman was loading groceries into her vehicle in the 2300 block of S. Wayside on June 1 at about 3:20 p.m.

The woman told police a man pulled up in a truck and got out. He asked her for directions and then grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground. The robber dragged the woman until he was able to get away with the purse, surveillance video from the store shows.

Police said the suspect got into the passenger seat of the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, seen on camera, and then fled the scene. It’s believed his getaway driver was a woman.

Police described the robber as a Hispanic male who is 25 to 28 years old. He is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a light blue shirt and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna