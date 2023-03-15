'It was getting suspicious' | Why neighbors called deputies to a mobile home near Vidor prior to ongoing death investigation

“They seen a bag under the bed, and the brother said it was the body-appropriate size, so they called the cop back and everything kind of started from there.”

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors are stating what made them call for a welfare check at Denbow Mobile Home Park just north of Vidor prior to what the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is calling a death investigation.

The investigation began Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in the 200 block of FM 1131 near Vidor, Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News. During the welfare check, deputies found evidence that led to a death investigation.

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton and the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab were called to the scene. Texas Rangers were also at the scene assisting with the investigation.

The evidence was later turned over to the morgue for analysis. Officials have not confirmed with 12News what evidence was found.

Neighbors have their suspicions as to what was discovered. They said they have not seen the woman who lived at the mobile home in about a month.

“You know, I was sad, 'cause you know in your mind you don't want it to be that, but you kind of deep down know,” Katelynn Johnson, a neighbor said. “Especially if the door was taped shut.”

Johnson said a neighbor called law enforcement.

“One of them had called for a welfare check because of, you know, it was getting suspicious because she usually at least comes out,” Johnson said. “They seen a bag under the bed, and the brother said it's about body-appropriate size, so they called the cop back and everything kind of started from there.”

This is a developing story. 12News will update this article with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

