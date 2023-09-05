Driver faces felony evading arrest charge for leading West Orange cops on chase that ended on railroad tracks

Assistance from other departments, who could all communicate over the same radio system, helped catch the driver.

ORANGE, Texas — A man who seemingly did not want to deal with an outstanding warrant will now have more to answer to after leading police in West Orange on a brief chase Tuesday morning.

Officers in West Orange were sent to a disturbance call Tuesday in the 1800 block of Bowie in the city of West Orange according to assistant police chief Jesse Romero.

When they got to the address they noticed an SUV speeding away so they followed it and pulled it over in the 1800 block of Irving St, Romero told 12News.

An officer walked up to the SUV to speak to the driver but he sped off, Romero said.

Officers began chasing him and during the chase he turned off of the road and onto some railroad tracks heading for Western Ave.

When his SUV slid off the tracks and into a ditch the driver jumped out and ran but was caught after a brief foot-chase Romero told 12News.

The man, who has an active warrant, will now have to deal with felony evading arrest charges Romero said.

Romero credited help form other departments, who could all communicate over the same radio system, with making it easier to catch the fleeing driver.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

