'All clear' given to West Brook High School following bomb threat, shelter in place lifted

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was given the all clear after a bomb threat was faxed into the school on Friday morning.

Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News units were sent to the high school to assist Beaumont Independent School District police. Other law enforcement agencies, including Fire Marshals, helped to make sure the building was safe.

After searching in and around the campus, authorities did not find a bomb, according to a West Brook High School release. Classes will resume as normal for the remainder of the Friday school day.

At this time it unknown who made it the threat.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a West Brook High School release:

West Brook has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, Friday, September 16, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including BPD, the Fire Marshall, weapon detection canines and ATF assessed the situation.

Authorities searched in and around the campus and found no threat. Classes will resume as normal for the remainder of the day.

We take any and all threats made regarding our campuses and students very seriously. As the safety and security of everyone in our buildings is a number one priority. Beaumont ISD Police Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and encourage anyone with information to contact 409-617-7000.

