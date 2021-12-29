1 person injured after Beaumont shooting, police investigating

It happened shortly before noon at the 1700 block of Regent Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

It happened shortly before noon at the 1700 block of Regent Street. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officer Haley Morrow.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

