GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro homeowner is not only upset, he's scared.

Two thieves broke into his home and stole sentimental jewelry including his wife's wedding band.

Greensboro Police say it happened on Carolwood Drive Wednesday, in the middle of the day.

"We just got married, it has only been 10 months and it's gone," homeowner Marlon Jaggernauth said. "I mean it's gone, they broke in, and they had no sympathy."

But they also took his loaded loaded AR-15 rifle, and there's no telling where that'll end up.

"We got 2 kids, with a loaded AR-15 with five magazines in the bag that’s loaded as well," Jaggernauth emphasized. "That’s not good, we need to get that off the streets."

He fears what could happen with that weapon, in the wrong hands.

"I don't want that to be on my conscience thinking someone used my AR-15 to do something horrible, you know?"

He says approximately $6,000 dollars worth of his stuff was stolen. A PS4, $1,000 dollars in cash, valuable watches with diamonds on them, and again, his wife's wedding band.

One watch was very special to him.

"The watch, my mom gave me when I first graduated from college."

The two culprits broke in by banging in the door.

"They knocked on the door very loudly and aggressively, waited another two minutes then you heard a loud bang," Jaggernauth said. "They definitely used something heavy like a sledgehammer to break a hole through the wall, then the younger kid crawled through the hole and opened the door for the older kid."

Despite it all, Jaggernauth is counting his blessings. He missed meeting these intruders face-to-face by about ten minutes.

"According to the surveillance footage we missed them by ten minutes, so what if they were armed with a pistol and we walked in?" Jaggernauth questioned. "It could’ve been bad for the both of us."

If you recognize the suspects, you can call Greensboro Police or report anonymously to Crimestoppers: 336-373-1000.

