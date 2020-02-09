Watch: Children hug each other as robber pulls gun inside Houston Wing Stop restaurant

The video shows the children hugging a woman as the robber pulls a gun and jumps the counter to take money from employees.

HOUSTON — Houston police hope by releasing this scary video that someone in the public will recognize the suspect involved and offer a tip that will lead to an arrest.

The man in the video is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers.

The robbery happened Sunday, Aug. 2 at about 8:40 p.m.

Video shows a man wearing an “Adam’s own” t-shirt with a mask over most of his face walking into the Wing Stop in the 7500 block of the Southwest Freeway. The man pulls out a gun behind a family that was ordering, alarming the children.

The children go and hug a woman as the gunman jumps the counter and then robs multiple employees in the kitchen and office.

The suspect took the money and fled the restaurant in a black 2015 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in an unknown direction. Police described him as a black male, 32 to 37 years old, wearing a white bandanna, blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The front of his shirt had the message “Adam’s Own” with a flag pictured on it. The back of his shirt had the message “Est. On the 6th Day.”