Watch: Children hug each other as robber pulls gun inside Houston Wing Stop restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police hope by releasing this scary video that someone in the public will recognize the suspect involved and offer a tip that will lead to an arrest.
The man in the video is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers.
The robbery happened Sunday, Aug. 2 at about 8:40 p.m.
Video shows a man wearing an “Adam’s own” t-shirt with a mask over most of his face walking into the Wing Stop in the 7500 block of the Southwest Freeway. The man pulls out a gun behind a family that was ordering, alarming the children.
The children go and hug a woman as the gunman jumps the counter and then robs multiple employees in the kitchen and office.
The suspect took the money and fled the restaurant in a black 2015 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in an unknown direction. Police described him as a black male, 32 to 37 years old, wearing a white bandanna, blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The front of his shirt had the message “Adam’s Own” with a flag pictured on it. The back of his shirt had the message “Est. On the 6th Day.”
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.