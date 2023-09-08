Warren teen dies after being found unresponsive at gas station, police arrest man at scene for possession of marijuana

On September 8 the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unresponsive person that was being administered CPR at the Exxpress Mart in Warren.

WARREN, Texas — A teenager in Warren died after being found unresponsive in a gas station Friday afternoon.

On September 8, 2023 the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unresponsive person that was being administered CPR at the Exxpress Mart in Warren according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office news release.

Allegiance Ambulance Service, Deputies, Department of Public Safety Troopers, and Warren ISD Police Officers responded to the gas station.

The person was identified as a 16-year-old from Warren and was transported by ambulance to the Tyler County Hospital, the release states.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe.

While speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers discovered a small amount of marijuana on Warren man Devon Yeagin, 21, according to the release.

Yeagin was arrested and transported to the Tyler County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Judge Jobe set Yeagin’s bond at $1,000. The marijuana will be sent to the Department of Public Safety Lab for a complete analysis according to the release.

Judge Jobe has ordered an autopsy that will be conducted in Beaumont.

Investigators will be collecting evidence as the investigation continues and are currently waiting for the autopsy results. The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office will work with District Attorney Lucas Babin during the investigation.

From a Tyler Count Sheriff's Office news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

