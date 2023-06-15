Warrant issued for teen wanted in connection with death of man, aggravated assault of another at Beaumont park

Keshawn Barlow, 17, is wanted for the murder of Tyrone Horace, 50, and the aggravated assault of another victim that occurred on June 10, 2023 at Alice Keith Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police detectives are searching for a teen wanted in connection with the death of a man at a Beaumont Park.

A murder and aggravated assault warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Keshawn Barlow, of Beaumont.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a July 12, 2023 newscast.)

Barlow is wanted for the murder of Tyrone Horace, 50, and the aggravated assault of another victim that occurred on June 10, 2023 at Alice Keith Park.

The two were shot after a fight among juveniles led to gunfire near the park's swimming pool, police previously told 12News.

Horace and the wounded person were not part of the fighting but were bystanders according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Horace and the other shooting victim near the swimming pool.

Horace died later at the hospital with his family by his side according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

The other person, who has not been identified, was critically wounded according to police.

Family members of Horace spoke during a news conference Monday morning at the Beaumont Police Department.

MORE | GoFundMe for funeral expenses

Horace's family members and police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the shooting as police continue to look determine who shot Horace and anther person at Alice Keith Park near the intersection of Reed and Lavaca Streets.

His family said Horace was attending what should have been a peaceful event at the park.

Horace was a father of five, with his youngest child being just two years old. His family is now demanding that his killer be brought to justice.

"Our hearts are in a million pieces and Tyrone was so peaceful that day," said Horace's girlfriend, Maraya Dixon.

Homicide Detective Jesus Tomayo says numerous people witnessed the violence and encourages the public to speak up and are asking that anyone with information call them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers.

"We know there were a lot of videos being taken at the park and some of those videos, so we could actually put the case together and make an arrest in this case," Tomayo said.

Lajolla Fontenot, who is the mother to Horace's 5 children, says someone needs to be held accountable for taking their kids' father away.

"We have to go on with a good person who won't be here with us. He has kids. Somebody please step up and say something. Do something. Y'all don't just let this go by we need closure on this matter. Just help us out," Fontenot said.

The suspects fled from the park before police got there.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.