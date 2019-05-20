BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for three suspects after an armed robbery at a pawn shop near I-10.

Three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas covering their faces entered EZ Pawn, located in the 3700 block of College Street at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

One of the men had a handgun, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

The men fled in a black, four door, newer car, possibly a Lincoln MKZ with paper plates after the robbery, Morrow said.

Beaumont Police is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

