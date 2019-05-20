BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for three suspects after an armed robbery at a pawn shop near I-10. 

Three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas covering their faces entered EZ Pawn, located in the 3700 block of College Street at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, May 19. 

One of the men had a handgun, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release. 

The men fled in a black, four door, newer car, possibly a Lincoln MKZ with paper plates after the robbery, Morrow said. 

Beaumont Police is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.