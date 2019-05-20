PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police is looking for the woman in this surveillance video who they said ran out of Walmart with merchandise and pepper-sprayed an employee who tried to stop her. 

The shoplifting happened at 9:25 a.m. on January 8, Port Arthur Police said in a Facebook post. The woman got into a newer model burgundy SUV and fled the scene.

Port Arthur Police said anyone with information about who this woman is should call Detective T. Barboza at (409) 983-8650.

If you know this person's identity or have information about this crime or others, you should call Port Arthur Police at (409) 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. 

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

