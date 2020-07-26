WANTED: Suspect robs shoppers in Target parking lot at gunpoint, Beaumont Police investigating

Two people were getting out of their car in the Target parking lot when a man walked up to the driver, pointed a handgun and demanded cash.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly pulled a gun on two people in the Target parking lot.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Target in the 5800 block of Eastex Freeway, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release. Investigators determined two people were getting out of their car in the parking lot of Target when a man walked up to the driver, pointed a handgun and demanded their money.

Both people gave the suspect what he asked for, Morrow said. The suspect then ran away on foot.

The investigation is still ongoing, Morrow said.

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes is asked to contact Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

