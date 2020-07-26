x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

crime

WANTED: Suspect robs shoppers in Target parking lot at gunpoint, Beaumont Police investigating

Two people were getting out of their car in the Target parking lot when a man walked up to the driver, pointed a handgun and demanded cash.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly pulled a gun on two people in the Target parking lot. 

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Target in the 5800 block of Eastex Freeway, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release. Investigators determined two people were getting out of their car in the parking lot of Target when a man walked up to the driver, pointed a handgun and demanded their money. 

Both people gave the suspect what he asked for, Morrow said. The suspect then ran away on foot. 

The investigation is still ongoing, Morrow said. 

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes is asked to contact Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have any information about this or other crimes, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS. 

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: 

John Lewis crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for the last time

One person dead in shooting at protest in Downtown Austin

Mask mandates: These businesses are requiring face coverings

AMBER ALERT issued for missing 3-year-old Longview girl

Two protesters shot by a fellow protester in Aurora as vehicle drives through crowd on I-225

Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?

Dates of major events before the presidential election