PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police is asking for the community's help to identify the man in this surveillance video.

"We understand the video is of poor quality and the suspect is mostly covered," Port Arthur Police said in a Facebook post.

The theft happened at a business about 11:12 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019. The video shows the man coming into the business and snatching a display case holding a set of knives.

Another man was holding the door open for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this man's identity should call (409) 983-8644 or Southeast Texas CrimeStoppers at (409) 833-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

More from 12NewsNow.com...

Police are looking for Port Arthur man connected to a Christmas Eve robbery

Man arrested with drugs after Beaumont police find him pulling on doors, hiding under cars at dealership Christmas Eve

Pizza delivery driver chases, catches two men who tried to rob him in Port Arthur

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.