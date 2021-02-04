WANTED: Police say woman, upset over waiting, fired shots at workers at Burger King drive-thru

Memphis police said the suspect was upset and fighting with workers when she got a gun, leaned through the drive-thru window, and started firing at workers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman they said fired several shots through a drive-thru window at Burger King workers because she was upset at how long she was waiting.

Memphis Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect in the shooting Tuesday at the Burger King in the 5300 block of Winchester Road. Police said the woman got angry about the wait time, and approached the drive-thru window. They said she got into a verbal fight with the workers, then went back and got a gun from her car.

Investigators said she came back, leaned through the window of the drive-thru, and fired several shots at the workers. The workers took off through a back door of the restaurant and were not hurt.

Police said the woman took off in a mid-sized 4-door gray sedan driven by a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.