WANTED: Man escapes Jefferson County Jail Friday night

Beaumont Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's office set up a perimeter near Magnolia Street and I-10 while deputies and officers search yards and alleys.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man escaped from the Jefferson County Jail Friday night.

Robert Orlando Lake, 39, of Beaumont, escaped from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Lake cut himself on constantine wire during his escape, the post said.

He ran north towards Beaumont and found a 2020 Chevy truck at a business nearby with the keys inside, then stole the truck and drove into Beaumont, the post said.

The owner of the truck tracked it through OnStar to Gladys Avenue and Magnolia Street, but Lake ran away from the truck as Beaumont Police officers approached.

Beaumont Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's office set up a perimeter near Magnolia Street and Interstate 10 while deputies and officers search yards and alleys, according to the post.

"Be aware of law enforcement presence in the area," the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said in the post.

Lake had been arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a warrant for a robbery in Mississippi.

The mugshot released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was taken on Jan. 21.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 and should not approach him, the post said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.