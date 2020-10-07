WANTED: Beaumont Police looking for man who robbed North End convenience store at gunpoint

Beaumont Police said this man entered Fastlane convenience store on East Lucas with a handgun, stole cash and left. If you know who he is, contact Beaumont Police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at FastLane in the 4100 block of East Lucas at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, July 5, Beaumont Police said in a Facebook post.

Beaumont Police said the suspect entered the convenience store with a handgun and threatened clerks inside, stole cash and left.

Anyone with information or who knows who this person is, contact Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).