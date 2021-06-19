Violent night in Dallas: 2 killed, 3 hurt in multiple incidents across the city

There were at least three different shootings and a domestic assault overnight, police said.

DALLAS — Multiple people were hurt in separate incidents across Dallas overnight Friday into Saturday, and at least two people have died as a result of the violence.

At least three different shootings took place across the city, in addition to a domestic assault.

Man pistol-whipped in domestic incident, police say

A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after he was pistol-whipped in the head during a domestic incident Friday night, Dallas police said.

A couple who lives together had been arguing, according to police, and the woman had called relatives over to the home on the 8600 block of Oak Haven Lane to get the man to leave.

A fight broke out between the man and another 38-year-old man, who began to pistol whip him, police said. His head was injured, and he was taken by a personal car to a local hospital, where he is stable.

The other man fled the scene, according to police.

1 person shot near Fair Park

One person was shot Friday night in Dallas near Fair Park, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of Carl Street, where they learned the victim had been taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police did not have additional information.

Man fatally shot inside SUV

A 54-year-old man died after he was shot Friday night inside a vehicle on the 4900 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, according to Dallas police.

When officers responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m., they found Kevin Renard Winston shot inside an SUV. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Police searching for suspects after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Two men were shot, one fatally, while driving in Dallas overnight, police said.

The victims flagged down police around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Willowbrook Road.

First responders took both men to a local hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead. The other victim was considered stable.

While police were responding, the victims told officers they had been shot while driving near Walnut Hill Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard, officials said.

Police say the suspects in the shooting are two men between the ages of 20 to 25 years old. They were driving a dark silver, 4-door car with red paint on the passenger side.