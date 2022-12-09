44-year-old man arrested for harboring runaway after Vidor teen returned to her family

The 14-year-old girl had been missing for more than three weeks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 14-year-old Vidor girl who was missing for more than three weeks is now safe and with family while a 44-year-old man sits in jail in connection with her disappearance.

The teen, who police have described as a runaway, was located on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and was reunited with her family according to a Vidor Police Facebook post.

John David Allen, 44, is currently being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where his charge is listed on jail records as "harboring a runaway."

His arrest is directly connected to the teen's disappearance, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News Friday morning.

Allen's bond has not yet been set.

Police in Vidor have been looking for the 14-year-old girl since she was reported missing from her home.

The girl had been reported to have last been seen on November 21, 2022, riding a red Honda dirt bike according to the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.