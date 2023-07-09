Vidor smoke shop shuts down temporarily after clerk shows THC product to undercover teen, illegal gambling discovered

Orange County Constables Jeremiah Gunter, Matt Ortego and Deputy Constable Marcelo Molfino had a teen go undercover and try to buy tobacco products at various shops.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — A smoke shop in Vidor has temporarily shut down following a bust by Orange County law enforcement.

Orange County Constable, Pct. 2 Jeremiah Gunter, Orange County Constable, Pct. 4 Matt Ortego and Deputy Constable Marcelo Molfino had a teen go undercover and attempt to buy tobacco products.

The constables hit several locations, the last being Smoker's Club on N. Main St. in Vidor.

Gunter says their undercover subject asked if the clerk had anything "stronger" than tobacco and the clerk displayed THC wax, which is a derivative of marijuana.

When the teen came out, Gunter went inside the store, recovered the THC and discovered even more illegal activity.

While speaking with the clerk, Gunter found a small box under the counter with money.

"While talking to the clerk, he started making other statements about some things that were located in the store, which in turn evolved into shutting down and illegal gambling operation with removal of some machine motherboards," Gunter said.

Ortego says the business had five operating 8-liner machines.

Out of six locations in Mauriceville, five locations made a sale. Two of those locations checked the teen's drivers license and still made the sale, according to Ortego.

One location in Vidor completed a vape purchase.

"Now, whether it be tobacco, e-cigarettes, anything that is associated with that you have to be 21 to possess or purchase," Gunter said.

Ortego says that when gambling operation rules went into effect in Orange County, him and Gunter promised to step up enforcement.

"That's exactly what we've done here," Ortego said.

Ortego says some parents had outcries about select stores selling vapes to underage kids.

"So, you know, we hear your complaints, and you know, we're addressing those issues, and we're not going to stop until the shutdown, and we've held those people who are responsible," he said.

The first offense for a person found guilty of selling tobacco products to minors is a $100 to a $500 fine and goes up from there through actual citations.

"You can actually get into a comptroller's violation, comptrollers is the one who issues the license for the selling of these items. And it could, I think, what I've looked at up to six months suspension of a license to sell these products, up to $1,000 fine for the actual businesses," Gunter said.

No arrests have been made as of now.

"It's an ongoing investigation, and so they'll probably be some arrests, some citations that will be coming," Ortego said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.