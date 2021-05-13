Vidor search warrant yields half pound of meth, 2 arrests

Deputies obtained the warrant after a "lengthy investigation."

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man and woman are behind bars after deputies found about a half-pound of meth at a Vidor residence on Wednesday.

Deputies and officers with the Orange County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Orange Street in Vidor when the found the drugs according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

They found about a half-pound of methamphetamine inside the residence the release said.

Aaron Leonard Dixon, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 - > 200 grams < 400 grams which is a 1st degree felony according to the release.

Heather Elizabeth Wood, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 - > 4 grams < 200 grams which is a 2nd degree felony according to the release.

Deputies obtained the warrant after a "lengthy investigation" the release said.

Officers and deputies with the Orange County SWAT Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office assisted.

