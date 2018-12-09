VIDOR — Police in Vidor are looking for a parolee wanted for evading arrest.

Vidor police are asking for the public's help in finding Wesley Granger, 26, according to a post by Vidor Police chief Rod Carroll in the Crime Watch in Vidor Facebook group.

Granger, who is a wanted felon, is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds according to the post.

If you have information about this man you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

