Vidor Police say suspect's Google Cloud storage led to location of missing teen in 2022, ended in arrest of man

John Allen is charged with sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child, possession of child pornography and harboring a runaway.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man charged with sex crimes against children and accused of hiding a 14-year-old girl, who police said had run away, in an area home could soon stand trial.

John Allen was recently indicted for sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child and possession of child pornography. He is also charged with harboring a runaway, according to Jefferson County Jail records.

The charges come after a teen who was previously reported missing out of Vidor was found with Allen at a Beaumont home, according to a Vidor Police Department release. The teen had been missing since November 2022 and was found in December 2022.

"The community was giving us help,” Vidor Police Department Detective Sgt. Tom Meadows said. “We were going all over chasing every lead we could find."

Vidor Police believe Allen assisted in the search by passing out fliers for the then-missing teen while she was staying with him at a home in Beaumont. During the search for her, Allen told police he did not know where the teen was, according to the release.

Sgt. Meadows believes Allen did this to throw police off his trail.

“He was telling us that he was helping look for her,” Sgt. Meadows said. “He was posting fliers around town with his contact information, asking if anyone has seen her to contact him. We had a suspicion he was the one we were looking at, but we had to find some proof for it."

Police found proof from Allen’s Google Cloud storage. It was there that detectives found pictures of him with the then-missing teenage girl.

“We started getting that information,” Sgt. Meadows said. “It included some photographs that had location data, and that’s when we found out they were over in Jefferson County."

The location data led police to 10th Street in Beaumont. Police found the teen in the closet of the bedroom that Allen was in, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“He denied any criminal activity,” Sgt. Meadows said. “He claimed that she wanted to be with him and she went willingly, and he also told us he was going to return her to the police later that afternoon."

Sgt. Meadows is happy to have aided in getting Allen off the streets, saying he became an officer to stop the bad guys.

“It’s like the whole reason I became a police officer in the first place,” Sgt. Meadows said. "Hopefully, he doesn't have the opportunity to hurt another child for his own personal gain."

Sgt. Meadows believes finding the 14-year-old girl took a team effort.

“Before I knew it, the sheriff's office called me and asked if we needed help,” Sgt. Meadows said. “We said yes, and before I could turn around, I had four detectives come in my door just to help me."

Allen has a prior record of convictions including burglary, indecency with a child, and failure to register as a sex offender. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

