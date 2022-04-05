Vidor Police officer arrested in Beaumont, facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening a family member

Before Beaumont Police could get to the scene, the suspect left the residence in an unmarked police car.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor Police officer was arrested by Beaumont Police while he was off duty after allegedly threatening a family member.

The incident happened on Monday, April 4 shortly after 6:30 p.m. Beaumont Police went to the 9100 block of Chicory Street after receiving a call about an off-duty Vidor Police officer.

The Vidor officer allegedly threatened a family member with a weapon, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. He was later identified as Michael Shaw, 62, of Beaumont.

Before Beaumont Police could get to the scene, Shaw left the residence in an unmarked police car. Beaumont Police were able to track him down and stop him near Major Drive and Highway 105.

Shaw was taken into custody, brought to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with, “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence,” and driving while intoxicated, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6:34 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 9100 block of Chicory in reference to a disturbance involving an off-duty Vidor Police Officer who threatened a family member with a weapon. Prior to Officers arrival, the suspect had left the residence in his unmarked police unit. During the course of the investigation, BPD Officers tracked down the suspect and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Major Drive and Hwy 105. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Family Violence and Driving While Intoxicated. The suspect was identified as Michael Shaw, a 62 year old Beaumont resident. The investigation is on-going.

